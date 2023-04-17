Real Madrid star Antonio Rüdiger racially abused by fans following match at Cádiz

By Matias Grez, CNN

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has become the latest victim of racist abuse in Spain’s La Liga.

Following Los Blancos‘ 2-0 win at Cádiz on Saturday, fans could be heard hurling racist insults at Rüdiger in a video posted on social media.

The Germany international, who is Black, had approached one of the stands in Cádiz’s Nuevo Mirandilla stadium to give someone his shirt when the abuse started, with fans also throwing projectiles in his direction.

As he is walking away, Rüdiger turns around and gestures to one of the fans before being escorted away by two people who appear to be members of Real Madrid’s staff.

Rüdiger hasn’t commented on the incident but posted on Instagram after the game, saying: “Well deserved away win.”

CNN has reached out to Cádiz and Real Madrid for comment.

LaLiga is yet to comment on the incident, but previously told CNN it does not have the authority to punish fans or clubs for instances of racist abuse.

Incidents of racist abuse have marred La Liga matches on several occasions this season, with Rüdiger’s Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Jr. targeted during matches at Atlético Madrid, Real Valladolid, Real Mallorca and Osasuna.

Last month, LaLiga filed a complaint to a Barcelona court after Vinícius was racially abused during El Clásico at the Camp Nou.

In March, LaLiga detailed to CNN Sport 12 separate cases of racist abuse to Black footballers dating back to January 2020 that it has passed on to local authorities, with four being archived without a punishment being handed out, in some instances due to the perpetrators not being identified.

Earlier this month, however, ESPN reported Vinícius testified at the trial of a Mallorca fan that allegedly racially abused him during a match at the Son Moix stadium on February 5.

