Fred Couples makes history as the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters

For almost four decades, Fred Couples has made Augusta his second home, collecting several tournament records at various stages of his career.

And so, it seems fitting that Couples became the oldest golfer to make the cut at The Masters on Saturday, aged 63 years, six months and five days.

“I am excited to make the cut,” the 1992 Masters champion said Saturday, according to the PGA Tour website. “That’s why I come here … that’s my objective, and I did it.

“I’m going to try and compete. I can’t compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that’s really why I come. That’s what I like to do, is make the cut here at an older age.”

Couples carded a one-under 71 in the first round, the first time he has bettered par in the first round at this tournament since 2014.

When bad weather halted play on Friday, Couples had just hit a drive at the 18th hole and believed that he had to only make a bogey to make the cut.

“I had 230 [yards] to the hole. All night long I thought, just make a [bogey]. I wasn’t even thinking about a [par], and I made a [bogey],” he said afterwards, according to The Golf Channel.

In the end, he made a bogey on the last hole, recorded a two-over 74 in the second round and finished the first two rounds in a tie for 40th place.

Couples, who turned professional in 1980, has now made the cut an extraordinary 31 times at The Masters, second only to Jack Nicklaus with 37.

While Couples reached the tournament’s third round, several other stars did not, including Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

