Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson requests trade from Baltimore Ravens

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Former NFL Most Valuable Player and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wrote on social media Monday that he has requested a trade from the team.

“As of March 2nd, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” the 26-year-old wrote.

On March 7, Baltimore applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract over the last two years.

The tag means that Jackson is free to negotiate with other franchises, but should he sign an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens will have five days to either match the deal or receive two first-round picks in return. The non-exclusive tag comes with a salary-cap cost of $32.4 million for the 2023 season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday he wasn’t aware of Jackson’s message.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. It’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix.

“I’m following it very closely just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea and I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

When asked when was the last time he has spoken with the quarterback, Harbaugh said: “It’s been a while. It’s going to have to be. It’s a unique situation, but when we get back together and I’m really hopeful that happens, that’s what I want to see. It’s going to be great.”

Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent, represents himself.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said on March 7 that he hopes the two sides can agree to a long-term deal.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens,” DeCosta said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

