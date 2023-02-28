Canada Soccer president quits, acknowledges ‘change’ required as contract negotiations continue

By Jill Martin, CNN

Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis announced his resignation on Monday, acknowledging “change” is required as its national team programs’ collective bargaining negotiations continue.

Bontis, who was elected to the position in November 2020, left his post in the wake of a letter from the 13 members of the provincial and territorial organizations, a group known as the Presidents Forum, requesting his resignation — citing a loss in faith of his ability to lead the organization — according to Canadian sports television network TSN.

“Canada Soccer and both of our National Team Programs have the real potential to sign a historic collective bargaining agreement. Once signed, it will be a landmark deal that will set our nation apart from virtually every other FIFA Member Association,” Bontis said in a written statement Monday.

“While I have been one of the biggest proponents of equalizing the competitive performance environment for our Women’s National Team, I will unfortunately not be leading this organization when it happens. I acknowledge that this moment requires change.”

The Canadian men’s and women’s national teams have been in negotiations for a new contract, with the women seeking equal pay relative to the men’s team.

The women’s national team has been playing what it has termed as “operating under a protest” while its pay equity dispute with the national federation remains unresolved.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Soccer Players Association, which represents the women’s team, said it would be “taking job action” and said in a statement the players are “demanding immediate change.

In the lead up to the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, the men’s national team went on strike in June, angered over the lack of a deal for the splitting of World Cup bonuses.

At the time, the men’s players said they were, in part, seeking “an equitable structure with our women’s national team that shares the same player match fees, percentage of prize money earned at our respective FIFA World Cups and the development of a women’s domestic league,” according to a letter TSN had obtained.

Canada is one of the co-hosts of the next men’s World Cup in 2026. The women, who are preparing for the upcoming World Cup this summer, are the reigning Olympic champions.

