Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 2:38 am

Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks as world No.1

<i>Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his Australian Open victory.
AFP via Getty Images
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his Australian Open victory.

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Novak Djokovic has achieved another milestone in his illustrious tennis career, equaling Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world No. 1.

Djokovic already holds the record for the most weeks as men’s world No.1, surpassing Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks in March 2021, and on Monday he drew level with German great Graf by beginning his 377th week in the top spot.

The 35-year-old is currently on 7,070 points, 590 more than Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Argentina Open Sunday, and so looks set to overtake Graf when the new world rankings are announced on February 27.

Djokovic returned to world No. 1 when he won a record 10th Australian Open last month. It was his 22nd major title, which tied him with Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam singles titles in men’s tennis.

Graf, who hit the top of the women’s rankings for the first time in 1987, finished a stellar career with 22 grand slam titles.

One of the most dominant athletes in the history of his sport, Djokovic claimed the world No. 1 spot for the first time in 2011.

The Serb’s longest continuous run was 122 weeks, coming between July 2014 and November 2016. He still remains behind Roger Federer (237 weeks), Jimmy Connors (160) and Ivan Lendl (157) for longest continuous stint at the top.

Djokovic next takes to the court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which gets underway on February 27.

The most weeks at No. 1:

Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf — 377

Martina Navratilova — 332

Serena Williams — 319

Roger Federer — 310

The most consecutive weeks at No. 1:

Roger Federer — 237 weeks

Steffi Graf and Serena Williams — 186 weeks

Jimmy Connors — 160 weeks

Ivan Lendl — 157 weeks

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Jill Martin contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Sports
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content