Manchester United ‘initiate appropriate steps’ in response to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

By Matt Foster, CNN

Manchester United announced Friday that it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to star forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan.

In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt betrayed by the Premier League club, stated his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag, and cast doubt on whether he would return to the team.

Manchester United’s statement noted they will be making no further comment on the matter “until this process reaches its conclusion.”

