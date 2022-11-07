Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in latest edition of ‘The Match’

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will join forces to compete against fellow professional golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of “The Match” next month in Florida, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (WBD Sports) announced Monday.

The seventh installment of “The Match” will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts, WBD Sports said. The previous six matches have raised close to $33 million “for various charitable organizations and [have] donated more than 27 million meals through Feeding America.”

The 12-hole match is set for December 10 at 6 p.m. ET on TNT, simulcasting on TBS, truTV and HLN, from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Woods is appearing in his third edition of the series, while McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth are making their debuts. Woods won “The Match” in 2020 alongside Peyton Manning — beating Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady — but lost to Mickelson in the first edition of “The Match” in 2018.

Together, the four golfers have won 24 major championships in their careers. Each has previously held the No. 1 spot in golf’s world rankings.

CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

