Indianapolis Colts part ways with head coach Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, the NFL team announced Monday.

Former Colts Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl winner, Jeff Saturday, was named interim head coach.

Indianapolis will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. ET with owner and CEO Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard and Saturday.

Reich, who was in his fifth season with the Colts, compiled a 40-33-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs.

The Colts — who are 3-5-1 on the year — have lost three consecutive games. Their next game is on the road against the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

