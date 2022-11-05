World Series game 6 preview: Houston Astros look to clinch title at home

By Ben Church, CNN

The Houston Astros will look to capitalize on home advantage as it prepares to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday.

The Astros take a slender 3-2 lead into the game but have a golden opportunity of clinching the series in its home stadium, Minute Maid Park.

If the Astros win, it would be the first time since 2013 that a team claims the title at their home field — but it hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Astros.

In both 2019 and 2021, the franchise watched as its opponents celebrated winning the series in Houston — first the Washington Nationals and then the Atlanta Braves.

“One more win and we get to lift that trophy over our heads,” Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly told reporters ahead of the game.

“But the job’s not done right now. We’ve just got to keep going out there, having good at-bats, putting good quality pitches together, and let the chips fall where they may.”

As favorites coming into the series, the Astros will feel confident continuing their two-game win streak but will face a Phillies team determined to make their mark.

‘Fight until the end’

Philadelphia rallied to within one run in Game 5 and had postseason star Bryce Harper at bat in the bottom of the ninth, but a sensational catch at the wall by Astros outfielder Chas McCormick helped preserve Houston’s victory as the clock struck midnight.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson says his team will keep fighting in Houston and he knows how quickly things can change in baseball.

“Sometimes you go through times when you don’t hit with runners in scoring position and then, three days later, everybody’s getting hits,” he told reporters after the latest loss.

“So we’ve just got to keep battling, that’s all.

“Approach is the same that we’ve had. Just come out the next day and go get them. Prepare, compete. These guys will show up, I can guarantee it. They will fight until the end.”

This year’s series has been a true Fall Classic and fans will be treated to at least one more game in Houston.

Where to watch

In the United States, the World Series will air exclusively on FOX, as well as through digital streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu+ and YouTube TV.

In Canada, the World Series will be shown on Sportsnet; in the United Kingdom, it will be available to watch on BT Sport; and in Australia, on Foxtel and ESPN.

The game start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

