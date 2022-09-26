Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hospitalized with his passenger after car crash

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was transported to a hospital Monday with non-life-threatening injuries following a car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just before 3 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash and injury in Sharon Township, about 40 miles south of Cleveland, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago told CNN.

“When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off the right side of the roadway with rollover damage,” Santiago said.

Garrett and a passenger in the car were transported to the hospital with what Santiago called “non-life-threatening injuries.” The extent of Garrett’s injuries is not known at this time, but his agent Nicole Lynn tweeted that the player “has been alert and responsive” following the “one-car accident.”

“The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital,” Lynn said in the statement.

CNN has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for more information.

The crash is still under investigation, Santiago said, adding that both the football player and his passenger were wearing seat belts and impairment from drugs or alcohol is not suspected.

Garrett is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named first team All-Pro each of the last two seasons.

After defeating the Pittsburg Steelers 29-17 on Thursday, the Browns are scheduled to play in Atlanta against the Falcons this upcoming Sunday.

CNN’s Amy Simonson contributed to this report