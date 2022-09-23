Albert Pujols becomes the 4th player in MLB history to hit 700 career home runs

By Jacob Lev, CNN

With back-to-back home runs Friday, St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 career home runs.

After hitting his 699th career homer in the 3rd inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols hit a three-run blast in his next at-bat in the 4th inning to achieve baseball immortality.

Dodger Stadium erupted in cheers as Pujols rounded the bases, and his Cardinals teammates came to greet him outside the dugout as he crossed home plate. Pujols saluted the crowd and Dodgers players showed their respect to the 42-year-old legend.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron as the only players to hit 700 home runs or more in their careers.

Pujols is also the second player in MLB history to join the 3,000-hit and 700-home run club, along with Aaron.

Earlier this month, Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list, hitting his 697th home run.

