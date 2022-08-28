Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in possible attempted robbery or carjacking, police say

By Whitney Wild, Mike Valerio, Josh Campbell and Jacob Lev, CNN

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr. was shot Sunday in Washington, DC, in what authorities believe may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said.

The Commanders confirmed the incident in a statement Sunday evening.

“He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time,” the Commanders said.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of H Street NE, police said. Two suspects fled the scene and officers recovered a firearm nearby, Sternbeck said.

CNN has reached out to the NFL for comment.

Robinson Jr. was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. He did not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.

