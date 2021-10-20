Conor McGregor: MMA fighter accused of unprovoked attack by Italian DJ

By Jack Guy and Nicola Ruotolo, CNN

An Italian DJ claims he suffered a number of injuries following an alleged altercation with MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Francesco Facchinetti said McGregor launched an unprovoked attack at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome on Saturday, leaving him with injuries to his face and neck.

On Tuesday Facchinetti told CNN he decided to press charges against McGregor “because the world needs to know the fact that he is dangerous.”

Facchinetti posted an image of the crime report about the incident on his Instagram feed.

The Carabinieri police in Mariano Comasco, Como province, confirmed to CNN that Facchinetti and his lawyer formally pressed charges Tuesday.

CNN has contacted McGregor’s representatives for comment.

Facchinetti says he was part of a group McGregor invited to the hotel for a party, but he says McGregor allegedly lashed out when he and his group said they wanted to leave, claiming McGregor hit him on the mouth and nose.

Facchinetti says he suffered an alleged concussion and decided to press charges after discussing the incident with his wife and friends.

“He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped,” Facchinetti told CNN.

Facchinetti said he hopes that the luxury hotel will have CCTV footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for the St. Regis Rome said the safety and security of guests and employees is the hotel’s first priority.

“We continue to offer the police our full support in their investigation, and have shared all available CCTV with them,” said the spokesperson in a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that McGregor has been in trouble with the law.

Most recently, McGregor pleaded guilty in November 2019 to an assault charge after he admitted punching a man at a bar in Dublin, Ireland according to ESPN.

