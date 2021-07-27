Simone Biles withdraws from women’s team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
By George Ramsay, CNN
Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastic team event, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed to CNN.
She withdrew from the women’s team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer.
She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA’s second apparatus.
Instead, Jordan Chiles is warming up.
Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
More to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments