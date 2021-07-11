Novak Djokovic wins record-equaling 20th grand slam title after beating Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon final

CNN - Sports

By Ben Church, CNN

Novak Djokovic equaled the men’s record for most grand slam single’s titles after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The world No.1 has now joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 career grand slams, cementing himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

After a nervy start, Djokovic recovered to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 against his Italian opponent, who was playing in his first grand slam final, to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title.

Having already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, he now needs the Olympic gold medal and US Open title to become the first man to ever win a Golden Slam.

