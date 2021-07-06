Though her suspension ends before relay event, Sha’Carri Richardson left off US Olympic track team

CNN - Sports

By Steve Almasy, CNN

US star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was left off the roster for the US track and field team that will compete at the Olympics in Tokyo, according to the team list released Tuesday by USA Track & Field.

Richardson had secured her spot at the Tokyo Olympics with a runaway victory in the women’s 100 meters at the US Olympic track and field trials last month. She was suspended one month from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced last week.

The women’s 400-meter relay is scheduled after the suspension ends, but Richardson was not listed on the official roster.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

