Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen cruises to third successive GP victory

It looks like there’s no stopping Max Verstappen this season in Formula One as the Red Bull driver cruised to victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sunday was the 23-year-old Dutch driver’s third successive grand prix win following his French and Styrian GP victories as Verstappen extended his lead over world champion Lewis Hamilton in the world drivers’ standings.

Hamilton finished way back in fourth, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas taking second, while Lando Norris clinched an impressive third despite being penalized for forcing Sergio Perez off the track.

After nine races of the 2021 season, Verstappen has accumulated 182 points, 32 more than Hamilton.

