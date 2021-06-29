England stuns Germany with two late goals to book place in Euro 2020 quarterfinals
By Matias Grez, CNN
England gave Germany a lesson in ruthless finishing, converting its only two real chances of the match to finally end its decades-long inferiority complex against its old, historic rival.
Germany hadn’t lost a knockout match to England in a major international competition since the 1966 World Cup final, but second half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured the home side a 2-0 win and passage through to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.
More to follow…
