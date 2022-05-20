Rojas hits 3 home runs, Dbacks outslug Cubs in HR derby 10-6

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks powered past the Chicago Cubs 10-6 in a game of home run derby at Wrigley Field. With a strong wind blowing out on a warm day, the teams combined to clear the fences 11 times — the Diamondbacks connected seven times. David Peralta went deep twice and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots as the Diamondbacks won their second straight after a six-game slide. On a day when the Cubs honored Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, they lost their third in a row. Jenkins, in fact, led the National League in home runs allowed during five of his 10 seasons with Chicago.