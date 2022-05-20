Managers Hinch, Francona out as Tigers meet Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians will play the opener of a three-game series without their managers Friday night. Detroit’s A.J. Hinch is out because he isn’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard will manage the team. Terry Francona will miss the game for Cleveland because he’s having a minor surgical procedure. Francona is expected to return Saturday. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will run the team. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19.