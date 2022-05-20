Finland eases to win over Britain at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Finland got back to winning ways at the world ice hockey championship when it beat Britain 6-0. Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was among six different players to score for host Finland. Jussi Olkinuora faced 10 shots for the shutout as the Finns rained 42 shots on the British net. The win lifted the Olympic champion Finns to first in Group B. Germany beat Italy 9-4 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament for its fourth straight win. Latvia beat Austria 4-3 in a shootout. Slovakia beat Kazakhstan 4-3.