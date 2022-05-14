Ex-Seattle safety Earl Thomas arrested over protective order

DALLAS (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been arrested in Texas over an alleged violation of a protective order. The arrest in Orange, Texas, comes more than two weeks after a warrant was issued in Austin. Thomas is accused to sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children. A Dallas TV station reports Thomas was arrested after someone recognized him in a restaurant. His attorney says the warrant stems from attempts by Thomas to see his children. The 33-year-old Thomas wants to resume his NFL career. He hasn’t played since 2019.