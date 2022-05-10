Tigers find road to success at home, beat A’s 6-0, end skid

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers were the visiting team in their own ballpark in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout, ending a 27-inning scoreless streak and a six-game skid with a 6-0 victory over the reeling Oakland Athletics. Tarik Skubal allowed three hits in seven innings. Jonathan Schoop homered and scored twice. Detroit was to have played three games at Oakland from April 4-6, but the first week was postponed by the lockout, and MLB rescheduled one of the games as part of a doubleheader at Comerica Park but kept Oakland as the home team.