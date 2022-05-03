Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Bucks 109-86 to even series

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 25 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 to even their second-round playoff at one game apiece. The series shifts to Milwaukee Saturday for Game 3. Brown shook off a dismal shooting night in Game 1, scoring 25 points in the first half on 9 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 5 from the 3Jayson Tatum added 19 points and eight assists. Al Horford had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics played without point guard Marcus Smart after he was ruled out with a bruised right thigh.