Suter scores in 3rd, Red Wings beat Devils 5-3 in finale

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 in the teams’ season finale. Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots. Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote also scored for the Devils, who closed the season with six straight losses (0-4-2) overall and eight straight at home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves.