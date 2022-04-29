Steelers grab Georgia WR George Pickens in 2nd round

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud. Pickens missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his knee last spring but returned to help the Bulldogs to a national title.