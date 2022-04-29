Murray, Porter on mend, eager to provide lift next season

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets sorely missed point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. this season. They tried to make it back for the playoffs. But they weren’t ready physically or mentally. Not to compete on the playoff stage as the Nuggets were eliminated by Golden State in five games. Now, they have an entire summer to heal. Murray will continue to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last April and Porter from another back surgery. They’re eager to get this team back to where they envisioned — as an NBA title contender.