Cowboys test character again with Ole Miss rusher Williams

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are testing character in the second round again by drafting Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. They did it last year with cornerback Kelvin Joseph. The Kentucky product who left LSU over off-field issues is now part of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting. Joseph’s attorney says he was an unarmed passenger in the vehicle. Williams was briefly suspended at Ole Miss two years ago over a sexual battery charge that was dropped. Dallas drafted South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round. The Cowboys have six picks in the final four rounds Saturday.