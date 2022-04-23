Russell fastest in practice at Imola ahead of sprint race

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell was quickest in the second and final practice session at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix ahead of the sprint race later. Russell was 0.081 seconds faster than Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez on a warm and sunny day at Imola. Championship leader Charles Leclerc was third-fastest in his Ferrari. World champion Max Verstappen is on pole position for the sprint later. The results set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix and also offer points for the top eight finishers.