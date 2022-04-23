Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Pefok scores 2 for Young Boys, 21 goals top Swiss League

By The Associated Press

American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 win against visiting Servette. Pefok put Young Boys ahead in the 12th minute when he headed Ulisses Garcia’s cross past goalkeeper Jérémy Frick from 8 yards. He headed in Edimilson Fernandes’ cross in the 42nd minute from 8 yards for a 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old forward who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France has a career-best 26 goals in 42 club games this season. That includes 21 league goals in 30 matches.

The Associated Press

