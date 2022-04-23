Newcastle in EPL top half while Norwich closer to drop

NORWICH, England (AP) — Joelinton scored twice in his 100th English Premier League appearance for Newcastle as they climbed into the top half of the standings after beating host Norwich 3-0. The Magpies’ first win at Carrow Road since January 1994 left Norwich closer to relegation. Norwich is eight points from safety with five games left. Joelinton broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a curled strike into the top corner. The Brazilian slotted home again just six minutes later. Bruno Guimaraes wrapped up Newcastle’s fourth successive win at the start of the second half when he beat a defender to Tim Krul’s attempted pass out from the back. He took a touch and cleverly lobbed the goalkeeper.