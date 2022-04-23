Lincoln Riley feels momentum gathering for USC in spring

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley saw Southern California’s well-attended spring game as just another milestone in the lengthy task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades. Running out of the historic Coliseum tunnel in front of a cheering home crowd for the first time on a picture-perfect Saturday in sunny Los Angeles left Riley even more confident he’s leading the Trojans in the right direction. The Trojans went through their scrimmage in front of 33,427 fans. That’s the largest crowd to attend the spring game since the school began keeping track in the 1990s.