Djokovic in Serbia Open final after win over Khachanov

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has booked a place in the Serbia Open final after overcoming another slow start and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The top-ranked Serb came back from a set down for the third consecutive match after hard-fought wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere. He’s reached his third final at his hometown tournament. Djokovic is bidding for his first title of the year. He will face Andrey Rublev or Fabio Fognini in Sunday’s final. The 20-time Grand Slam champion previously won the Serbia Open in 2009 and 2011.