Ty Gibbs wins races but is viewed as NASCAR’s newest villain

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Gibbs is in his first full season of Xfinity Series racing and has quickly built a reputation as NASCAR’s newest villain. The 19-year-old has won three times through eight races this season but has been criticized for back-to-back high-profile incidents. He moved his teammate out of the way to win at Richmond and then fought Sam Mayer on pit road at Martinsville. Gibbs has a ride with his grandfather’s team, but he has delivered for Joe Gibbs Racing in everything he’s raced. 

