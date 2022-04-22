Titans have No. 26 pick overall to give Tannehill more help

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has been the easy scapegoat for fans angry that the Tennessee Titans’ Super Bowl hopes ended in the divisional round. Coach Mike Vrabel made clear after the loss by AFC’s No. 1 seed that the Titans must help Tannehill by being “excellent” around their quarterback. Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson has tried to give Tannehill more offensive playmakers, signing tight end Austin Hooper and trading for wide receiver Robert Woods in free agency. Now he has the No. 26 pick overall along with six other selections in the upcoming NFL draft to add more talent to chase a third AFC South title.