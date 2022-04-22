Purdue’s Edey staying in school rather than entering draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season. Edey announced his decision Friday on social media. The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. He was an Associated Press second-team all-Big Ten selection. He received honorable mention on the AP All-America team. His decision to return to school comes after Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams announced they were entering the draft.