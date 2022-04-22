Marte’s hustle single in 10th lifts Mets over D-backs 6-5

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte legged out an RBI single in the 10th inning that lifted the New York Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. Marte’s hustle single, scoring Jeff McNeil, was needed after New York’s bullpen blew a 5-1 lead. Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth, a high flyball to right field off closer Edwin Díaz that just cleared the wall. Marte was originally called out on his hit, but video review showed that he beat the throw to first.