AP National Sports
By
Published 6:20 pm

LEADING OFF: Miggy still after 3,000, Sasaki’s perfect roll

By The Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera should get to swing for his 3,000th career hit after his pursuit was delayed a day by a rainout. The Tigers are set for a day-night doubleheader against Colorado at Comerica Park. The teams were washed out Friday. Cabrera got to 2,999 hits on Wednesday night, then struck out in his final at-bat of the game. The 39-year-old went 0 for 3 with an intentional walk on Thursday. Also, the baseball world will be watching this weekend to see whether Roki Sasaki can do it again. The 20-year-old Japanese pitcher with the 100 mph fastball and devastating splitter has thrown 17 straight perfect innings.

The Associated Press

