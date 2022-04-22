Kentucky’s Tshiebwe looks to expand his game next season

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe quickly learned that achieving his dream of being an NBA draft lottery pick requires more than being college basketball’s best player. So even after becoming an imposing inside presence on both ends of the floor, the junior forward plans to spend the offseason stretching his game beyond the arc and in other phases to get the Wildcats _ and himself _ to the next level. Tshiebwe announced this week that he will return for his senior season after sweeping national player of the year awards but also with lower-than-expected projections of being a second-round pick in the draft.