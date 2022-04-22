Down Towns: T-wolves need lift in mood, production from star

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns has long stated his contentment with contributing in a variety of ways to Minnesota’s game even if he’s not scoring much. The problem for Towns and the Timberwolves is the three-time All-Star center also has stymied their success at times. Towns has 19 fouls in four postseason games this year. He was on the bench with his fifth foul for a nearly 4-minute stretch in the fourth quarter of Game 3 against Memphis. The Grizzlies surged past the Timberwolves for a 104-95 victory after trailing by 25 points late in the third.