Cubs put OF Clint Frazier on injured list with appendicitis

CHICAGO (AP) — Clint Frazier’s injury-plagued career took another hit when the Chicago Cubs announced the outfielder has been sidelined because of appendicitis. Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list. The 27-year-old Frazier missed the final 82 games of last season with the New York Yankees because of vertigo. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Cubs after being released by the Yankees on Nov. 19. Frazier was batting .143 in 10 games for the Cubs. The roster move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Outfielder Alfonso Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Rivas made the opening day roster and was 2 for 4 before he was sent to the minors on April 16.