Chapman double in 9th leads Blue Jays over Astros 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Chapman doubled home Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with two outs in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 4-3 for their third straight win. Chapman’s tiebreaking drive into the left-center field gap off reliever Héctor Neris scored Guerrero from first base. Houston lost its third in a row. The Astros put runners at the corners with one out in the bottom of the ninth on singles by Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Díaz off Jordan Romano. After Jason Castro struck out, J.J. Matijevic was sent to the plate for his major league debut, pinch-hitting for Martín Maldonado. The lefty vs. righty matchup didn’t work out for the Astros when Romano fanned Matijevic for his eighth save.