Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were a tournament-record 17 under. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under. The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 61. At 68 years, four months, Jay Haas is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.