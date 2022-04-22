Camp Nou breaks own record for women’s game with 91,648 fans

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Camp Nou has broken its own world record for a women’s soccer match when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal. The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March. Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a brace. The Ballon d’Or winner was one of four goal-scorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.