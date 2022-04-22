Browns GM said team was open with Mayfield about QB plans

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry understands Baker Mayfield’s hurt feelings, not his assertion the team misled the quarterback. Mayfield recently said he felt “disrespected 100%” by the Browns, who told him they expected him to return as their starter next season before pursuing and signing Deshaun Watson. Berry addressed Mayfield’s claims, saying the team was open with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and his representatives about its plans. The Browns are trying to trade Mayfield, but there isn’t much of a market for him mostly because he’s set to make $18.8 million next season. Berry didn’t rule out Mayfield still being on the team’s roster after the draft.