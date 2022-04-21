Thomas extends points streak to lead Blues past Sharks 3-1

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Robert Thomas scored his 20th goal to extend his points streak to 15 games and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Dakota Joshua also scored and Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-netter to lead the Blues to their 12th win in 14 games. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves. St. Louis kept pace with Minnesota in the race for second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The teams are tied with 105 points with the Wild having a game in hand. Noah Gregor scored the lone goal for the Sharks. San Jose has lost 11 of 12.