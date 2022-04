Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game will again be between the league’s best players and their counterparts from Mexico’s LIGA MX. The game is set for Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. The festivities that week will include a concert headlined by Khalid and a skills challenge. The MLS and LIGA MX all-stars played to a 1-1 draw last year before MLS prevailed on penalty kicks.