Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:08 pm

Djokovic digs deep again to reach Serbia Open semifinals

KEYT

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic. Kecmanovic won the opening set without facing a break point, but Djokovic finally showed signs of getting back to his best in the second. He then won the final four games of the decider. Djokovic next plays third-seeded Karen Khachanov. Djokovic also endured a tough game Wednesday as he rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere. He joked he’s happy he would not have to face another Serb in the semifinals.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content