Djokovic digs deep again to reach Serbia Open semifinals

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic. Kecmanovic won the opening set without facing a break point, but Djokovic finally showed signs of getting back to his best in the second. He then won the final four games of the decider. Djokovic next plays third-seeded Karen Khachanov. Djokovic also endured a tough game Wednesday as he rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere. He joked he’s happy he would not have to face another Serb in the semifinals.