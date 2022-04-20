Skip to Content
Published 3:52 pm

Towson hires Coppin St’s Harper as women’s basketball coach

BALTIMORE (AP) — Towson has hired Coppin State’s Laura Harper as its new women’s basketball coach. Towson announced the move Wednesday. Harper coached Coppin State for two years. The Eagles went 15-13 last season for their first winning season since 2013-14. Harper replaces Diane Richardson, who led Towson to a school-record 24 wins last season before taking over the program at Temple. Harper won a national championship as a player at Maryland in 2006. She played two seasons in the WNBA and three more overseas in Italy, Turkey and Russia.

