Red Wings Zamboni driver, a fan favorite, sues over firing

DETROIT (AP) — A popular Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings says he was dismissed for urinating in a drain. Al Sobotka filed a discrimination lawsuit this week against Olympia Entertainment, two months after he was fired. Sobotka worked for the Red Wings for 51 years. His lawyer says the 68-year-old Sobotka has a health condition that causes him to frequently urinate. Sobotka couldn’t get to a restroom so he urinated in a drain that carries ice runoff from the Zamboni machines at Little Caesars Arena. Someone saw him and apparently reported it in February. Sobotka says he was “heartbroken” over his firing. There was no immediate comment from Olympia Entertainment.